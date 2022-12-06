Global Aviation Industry To Turn Profitable In 2023: IATA

The global aviation industry is all set to deliver a profit of $4.7 billion in 2023, underlining a "remarkable" recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic brought air transport to a grinding halt, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The industry is likely to post a loss of $7 billion in the current year, after posting a massive loss of $138 billion in 2020, the aviation body said in its semi-annual report.

However, the recovery will be led by the North American region, which may have already turned profitable in the ongoing calendar year, while other regions may have to wait some more to see profitable operations.

The Asia Pacific region—which includes India—will have to wait till 2024 or beyond to join their ranks, the report said.