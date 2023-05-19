Glenmark Pharma Q4 Results: Reports Loss On One-Off Expense; Revenue In Line With Estimates

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s reported an after-tax loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, though its revenue and margin were in line with estimates.

The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker's reported a net loss of Rs 428 crore in the quarter ended March as against a net profit of Rs 156 crore last year. That compares with the Rs 276 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

It faced a litigation settlement related to the generic cholesterol drug Zetia in the U.S., which led to the exceptional loss.