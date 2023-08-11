Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates
However, the company's revenue rose 23% to Rs 3,402 crore in Q1 FY24.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a fall in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker's net profit declined 22% over last year to Rs 150 crore in the quarter ended June. That compares with the Rs 220-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The company incurred a net loss of Rs 428 crore in the previous quarter.
Glenmark Pharma Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 23% to Rs 3,402 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,181 crore).
Ebitda rose 46% to Rs 631 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 560 crore).
Margin stood at 18.6% versus 15.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.6%).
Other Highlights (YoY)
India reported a growth of around 3% in sales at Rs 1,064 crore.
U.S. formulation business rose 22% to Rs 809 crore.
Revenue from Europe grew by 74%, while rest-of-the-world revenue rose 30%.
Its subsidiary, Glenmark Lifesciences, recorded an 18% growth in revenue including captive sales.
"The robust growth in sales was led by our branded markets in RoW (rest of the world) region. Our Europe business performed significantly well on the back of a strong generics portfolio and continued gains in market share, in our leading respiratory brands. Our North America business remained stable, and our India business continued to significantly outperform industry growth rates," Glenn Saldanha, chairperson and managing director at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said in the exchange filing.
“Going forward, our goal remains to sustain the momentum as Ryaltris continues to meaningfully contribute across all the covered markets. We also remain on track to achieve our objectives for FY24.”
Shares of Glenmark Pharma ended 1.09% lower ahead of the results announcement on Friday, as compared with a 0.56% decline in the benchmark Sensex.