Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls 22%, Misses Estimates

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a fall in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker's net profit declined 22% over last year to Rs 150 crore in the quarter ended June. That compares with the Rs 220-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company incurred a net loss of Rs 428 crore in the previous quarter.