Glenmark Pharma, Merck To Face Jury Trial In Zetia Antitrust Case

Merck & Co. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are expected to face a jury trial in a five-year-old case about alleged involvement of the two companies in stifling fair competition through an agreement.

In a judgement on Feb. 10, a U.S. court denied a plea by Merck and Glenmark for a summary trial against the agencies, which claimed that an unlawful reverse payment was done by Merck to Glenmark to delay the launch of a generic of the former's cholesterol drug, Zetia. The delay allegedly compelled the public to pay a higher price for the drug due to lack of competition.

The Virginia court identified an unexplained large reverse payment. It observed that such a large payment suggested that the patent holder—Merck—may have prevented the risk of competition, by paying off the generic challenger—Glenmark—to settle the infringement suit. Thus, Merck controlled the date on which the generic entered the market.

This reverse payment and agreement were a result of exchanging a share of its monopoly profit for a delay in competition, the court said.

"This delay, potentially obtained by the improper use of the patent power, leaves consumers with a relatively longer period without generic competition in the market and higher prices as a result," it said.

On May 10, 2010, Merck and Glenmark signed a settlement agreement:

Merck would reimburse Glenmark for up to $9 million in attorneys' fees, already incurred.

During its period of exclusivity, Glenmark was granted the exclusive right to market the generic Zetia.

Glenmark could launch this generic version on Dec. 12, 2016.

Merck and Glenmark Pharma would execute a consent judgment, ending their dispute/patent challenge.

This agreement caused a delay in launch of the generic.