Glenmark Pharma Launches Combination Drug For Diabetic Patients

It is priced at Rs 14.90/day, thereby reducing the daily cost of therapy by 40%, making it more affordable to the masses.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source :<a href="https://unsplash.com/@nci?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">National Cancer Institute</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/medicine?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Wednesday said it has launched triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India for diabetic patients.

This fixed-dose combination offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once daily dosing to improve their glycemic control. It is priced at Rs 14.90/day, thereby reducing the daily cost of therapy by 40%, making it more affordable to the masses, the company said in a statement.

It has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg), Pioglitazone (15 mg) and Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation, it added.

"Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38% compared to the global incidence of 15%," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head - India Formulations Alok Malik said.

The market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated to be Rs 11,877 crore with an annual growth of 6.3% against the corresponding period previous year, the company said citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended November 2022.

It further said as per the International Diabetes Federation, the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045, 77% of which would have uncontrolled diabetes.

