Glenmark, Omron Healthcare Join Hands To Combat Hypertension In Young Adults

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., on Wednesday, said it has joined hands with Omron Healthcare India to raise awareness on measuring blood pressure at home from the age of 18.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said it initiated discussions with 94 cardiologists across India, leading to a consensus that 18 is the ideal age to commence blood pressure screening.

"There has been a concerning rise in the incidence of hypertension among young adults in India, with about 10-30% of young adults (below 40 years of age) suffering from high blood pressure in the country," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Executive Vice President & Head of India Formulations Alok Malik said in a statement.