Glenmark Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Version Of Otezla Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication to treat psoriatic arthritis in the American market.
The company has received final approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Apremilast tablets in strength of 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.
The company's product is a generic version of Otezla tablets, it added.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2023, the Otezla tablets (10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg) achieved annual sales of around $3.7 billion.
Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 188 products authorised for distribution in the U.S. market marketplace and 50 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) are pending approval with the USFDA.
