Glenmark Gets U.S.FDA Nod For Generic Diabetes Drug

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication to treat diabetes in the American market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, a unit of the company, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for Saxagliptin Tablets in strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.