Glazers Ask for More From Manchester United Bidders, FT Says
(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Manchester United FC want the remaining bidders for the team to increase their offers and to prove they could complete their proposed deals, according to the Financial Times.
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the son of the former emir of Qatar, are in the final round of bidding to buy the team from the Glazers, an American family that has owned the club since 2005.
Representatives for Ratcliffe’s Ineos, Al-Thani and Raine Group, the bank running the bidding process, declined to comment to the FT.
While Al-Thani and Ratcliffe are vying to buy the club, others are looking at making smaller investments. Carlyle Group Inc. is in talks to pick up a minority stake in the football club, Sky News reported on Saturday.