Gland Pharma Shares Fall On Q3 Profit Miss, Analysts Cut Ratings

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. fell after the third-quarter profit missed estimates. The company's stock price fell 58% in the past year.

Some analysts also downgraded ratings and cut price targets for the generic injectables maker due to persistent supply chain issues, inventory rationalisation at client levels, and increased competition.

While the syringe supply is normalised, the company is awaiting approval from the U.S. FDA for an alternate supplier for stoppers for heparin, an anticoagulant.

Gland Pharma's third-quarter profit fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 232 crore in the three months through December.