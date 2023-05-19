Gland Pharma Q4 Results Review: Shares Tumble Nearly 20% On Analyst Downgrades

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. dropped nearly 20%, the most in more than a year, after its fourth-quarter profit missed estimates. The company's stock price fell around 63% in the past year.

The generic injectables maker's net profit fell 72% year-on-year to Rs 79 crore in the three months through March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 269 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

That caused some analysts to downgrade ratings and cut their price target on the stock due to heightened competition in key products and client-related issues.