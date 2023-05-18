Gland Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Falls 72%, Misses Estimates

During Q4 FY23, the company filed nine abbreviated new drug applications and received seven ANDA approvals, according to the exchange filing.

"We have formally closed the acquisition of Cenexi and welcome it to be a part of the Gland-Fosun family. This is our first overseas acquisition and our move into the next phase of growth and expansion," said Srinivas Sadu, managing director and chief executive officer of Gland Pharma, in the exchange filing.

Their priority for the next year would be seamless integration of Cenexi along with a focus on driving sustainable business growth, he said.

Sadu also said that they have made progress on the path to building a Bio-CDMO and signed their first contract for Plasma Protein at Shamirpet facility.

"As an important milestone, we received our first China approval and have also initiated launch of our first product. Our progress on the complex portfolio is in line with the plan and this year we filed a total of three complex products during the year," he said.