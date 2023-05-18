Gland Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Falls 72%, Misses Estimates
Gland Pharma's Q4 revenue fell 29% to Rs 785 crore, against an estimate of Rs 1,114 crore.
Gland Pharma Ltd. reported a decline in profit during the fourth quarter of FY23, missing analyst estimates.
The net profit of the Hyderabad-based generic injectable manufacturer fell 72% year-on-year to Rs 79 crore in the three months through March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 269 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, the profit fell 66%.
Gland Pharma Q4 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 29% to Rs 785 crore, against an estimate of Rs 1,114 crore.
Operating profit declined 52% to Rs 168 crore, as compared with a forecast of Rs 351 crore.
Operating margin stood at 21.5%, as against 31.6% a year ago and an estimate of 31.5%.
According to the exchange filing, the quarterly revenue declined over last year due to the following reasons:
Production line shut down in Q4 FY23 in Pashamylaram Penems facility due to line upgradation.
Reduced business from domestic B2C division during the year as compared to the previous year.
During the quarter, the company recognised a one-off towards a customer who filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Accordingly, an amount of Rs 56 crore was recorded as a provision for credit impaired financial assets, reducing after tax profit.
Other Highlights (YoY)
Core markets in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand accounted for 70% of revenue during Q4 FY23. They reported a decline of 23% over the March quarter last year.
India sales, accounting for 8% of the revenue, contracted by 68%. The company "witnessed decline in business due to higher base of Covid-related sales in the previous year and less insulin business", according to the filing.
The rest of the world market revenue declined 10%, contributing 22% of total revenue.
The drugmaker's research and development expense was 8.6% of the revenue at Rs 68 crore, and its total capex outlay was Rs 98 crore during the quarter.
During Q4 FY23, the company filed nine abbreviated new drug applications and received seven ANDA approvals, according to the exchange filing.
"We have formally closed the acquisition of Cenexi and welcome it to be a part of the Gland-Fosun family. This is our first overseas acquisition and our move into the next phase of growth and expansion," said Srinivas Sadu, managing director and chief executive officer of Gland Pharma, in the exchange filing.
Their priority for the next year would be seamless integration of Cenexi along with a focus on driving sustainable business growth, he said.
Sadu also said that they have made progress on the path to building a Bio-CDMO and signed their first contract for Plasma Protein at Shamirpet facility.
"As an important milestone, we received our first China approval and have also initiated launch of our first product. Our progress on the complex portfolio is in line with the plan and this year we filed a total of three complex products during the year," he said.
Shares of Gland Pharma closed flat on Thursday prior to the results being announced, as compared with a 0.21% decline in the benchmark Sensex.