Gland Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

"Challenging business environment, ongoing supply chain disruptions leading to production delays continue to impact our performance," said Srinivas Sadu, managing director and chief executive officer of Gland Pharma, in the exchange filing.

The company, he said, has received an Inspection Report from the U.S. FDA after the last audit at our Dundigal facility. "Our continued focus on product quality and compliance differentiates us and provide confidence to our partners for long term association."