Gland Pharma Q1 Results Review: Shares Surge Nearly 20% After Profit Beat
Analysts are positive given the stable pricing in the U.S. and entry into China including the acquisition of Cenexi.
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. surged nearly 20% after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The generic injectables maker's net profit fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 194 crore in the three months through June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 170 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Analysts are positive on the stock given the stable pricing in the U.S. and entry into newer markets like China including the Cenexi acquisition, with Jefferies raising ratings to 'buy' as it expects the "worst is over".
Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 41% to Rs 1,209 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,198 crore).
Operating profit rose 9% to Rs 294 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254 crore).
Operating margin stood at 24.3% as against 31.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).
Shares of the Hyderabad-based pharma company rose 16.03% as of 9:37 a.m. compared to a flat benchmark BSE Sensex.
Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a ‘buy’ rating, three suggest a ‘hold’, and six recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1%.
Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates; Cenexi Acquisition Boosts Performance
Brokerages' take on Gland Pharma's quarterly results:
Jefferies
Upgrades to ‘buy’ from 'underperform' and increases the target price to Rs 1,640 apiece from Rs 1,065 earlier, implying an upside of 23%.
Margin beat in Q1 after many quarters of disappointment.
This was driven by 21% quarter-on-quarter growth in the U.S. as products that were impacted by customer bankruptcies were relaunched.
The portfolio is expected to ramp up in the coming quarters.
Also, with new launches and a stable price environment, the US geography should rebound.
Gland has filed seven complex injectables to date.
Approval will start in Q4 FY24 or Q1 FY25, which should further boost revenues and margins.
High gross margins for Cenexi are due to certain unique products that other CDMOs are unable to offer.
Cenexi manufactures several niche and complex products that Gland does not manufacture.
It has a large customer base that is new to Gland.
Gland has received its first product approval in China, where the product pricing scenario is better than in the US.
More products will be launched in FY24, and FY25 should benefit from the China launches.
Upgraded stock due to an improved base business outlook, margin profile, stable pricing environment, and possibilities of new business opportunities through Cenexi.
The key risk is execution, which has been patchy in the past.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains a ‘buy’ rating with an upward-revised price of Rs 1,560 apiece, implying an upside of 16%.
The company posted better-than-expected Q1 FY24 performance.
Exhibited an improvement in business from core markets as well as stability in India and ROW businesses.
Product mix was more than offset by higher opex year-on-year.
Gross margin is up due to lower raw material costs.
Ebidta margin contracted 720 basis points year-on-year to 24.3% due to inferior operating leverage (employee costs and other expenses).
This is partly due to the addition of low-margin Cenexi businesses.
Raise earnings estimates by 8.5%/5% for FY24/FY25, factoring in:
a) faster revival of the lost business by adding new customers,
b) price stability in the base portfolio, and
c) increase in milestone income.
Management indicated one limited competition product launch in Q4FY24/ Q1FY25.
On an overall basis, around 11% or 4% of year-on-year growth was due to new launches or volume.
The company launched 23 molecules in the US (seven are new launches, and the remaining are re-launches).
About 12–13 products would be launched subsequently.
Cenexi entered into a new CDMO contract for a Liposomal product.
Company on track to not only revive the base business but also to:
a) increase its offerings in newer markets like China,
b) build niche pipelines for regulated markets, and
c) enhance the scope of synergy from the Cenexi acquisition