Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates; Cenexi Acquisition Boosts Performance

Gland Pharma Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell, but surpassed analysts' estimates.

The net profit of the Hyderabad-based generic injectable manufacturer fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 194 crore in the three months through June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 170 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the profit surged 147%.

Gland Pharma Q1 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 41% to Rs 1,209 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,198 crore).

Operating profit rose 9% to Rs 294 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254 crore).

Operating margin stood at 24.3% as against 31.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).

The company in the exchange filing said that of the 41% growth in revenues, "37% contributed from the acquisition of Cenexi and 4% from the base business". Also, the company's gross margin improved both on yearly and on a sequential basis due to improved margin from the base business US portfolio and Cenexi’s margin profile, said the filing.