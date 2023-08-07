Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates; Cenexi Acquisition Boosts Performance
Gland Pharma's Q1 net profit fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 194 crore, but exceeded an estimate of Rs 170 crore.
Gland Pharma Ltd.'s first-quarter profit fell, but surpassed analysts' estimates.
The net profit of the Hyderabad-based generic injectable manufacturer fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 194 crore in the three months through June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 170 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, the profit surged 147%.
Gland Pharma Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 41% to Rs 1,209 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,198 crore).
Operating profit rose 9% to Rs 294 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254 crore).
Operating margin stood at 24.3% as against 31.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).
The company in the exchange filing said that of the 41% growth in revenues, "37% contributed from the acquisition of Cenexi and 4% from the base business". Also, the company's gross margin improved both on yearly and on a sequential basis due to improved margin from the base business US portfolio and Cenexi’s margin profile, said the filing.
Other Highlights - including Cenexi acquisition (YoY)
U.S. revenue came in at Rs 602 crore, a 6% fall over the June quarter of last year.
Revenue from Europe surged 432%. However, excluding Cenexi, they were up 21%.
Other core markets, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, reported a rise of 3% over the June quarter last year.
India's sales grew by 29%, accounting for 5% of total revenues.
The rest of the world's market revenue jumped 193%, contributing 24% of total revenue.
"The growth in the Europe and ROW markets was due to the acquisition of Cenexi," the filing said.
The drugmaker's research and development expense was 5% of the revenue at Rs 46 crore, excluding its wholly owned subsidiary Cenexi, and its total capex outlay was Rs 69 crore during the quarter.
"The efforts made for business recovery after a challenging previous year are yielding fruitful results. I would like to congratulate our team for their relentless efforts in launching 33 product SKUs during this quarter," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Sadu in the filing.
"The outcomes of the recently conducted U.S. FDA inspections at three of our sterile facilities demonstrate our commitment to being a quality-focused and regulatory-compliant company," he said.
Shares of Gland Pharma closed 0.66% higher on Monday prior to the results being announced, as compared with a 0.35% rise in the benchmark Sensex.