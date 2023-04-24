Gig Workers Strike As Labour Codes Languish

The promise of better social security benefits was made to India's gig workers, in what constitutes an over $1-billion economy, via the Code on Social Security, 2020. Three years later, the promise continues to be merely on paper.

Perhaps, that's why Blinkit's delivery executives used the only tool gig workers currently have to make their voices heard—strike.

But given the skewed demand-supply ratio of delivery workers, little bargaining power and lack of legislative backing, most returned to work and, in effect, agreed to a lower base pay.