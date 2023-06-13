Ghar Kharcha: The Monsoon Edition
Inflation is falling. Have your household expenses dropped as well?
The past week was characterised by the onset of the southwest monsoons in Kerala and it's gradual ascend over parts of the country, bringing relief from the heat, humidity, and hopefully higher prices.
What's the connection, you ask?
Well, the inflation trajectory and food prices, specifically, depend on the trajectory of the southwest monsoons over the next few months. Even as India's food stocks and food grain production indicate continuing comfort, the monsoons remain critical to farmers, food prices, and, in turn, household spending on food.
Deficient rains can complicate inflation management, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC Ltd., said in a note. In fact, climate change has altered rain patterns, making food prices volatile. And yet, annual food inflation has fallen over the last few years, led by nimble supply management by the government, she said. "All eyes will be on similar steps in the pre-election year."
Food Prices Bring Comfort
So far, retail inflation fell to its lowest in 25 months in May. It fell to 4.25% in May, compared to 4.7% in April.
Food and beverage inflation stood at 3.3% in May, down from 4.2% in April.
Most food categories saw a decline in prices, though inflation in items such as rice, atta, milk, and salt remained high.
Within the food basket, a divergent trend was visible, with edible oils, vegetables, meat, and fish continuing to deflate, whereas the inflation of cereals, milk, and pulses remained at an elevated level, according to a note by CareEdge Ratings.
Despite a dip in May, cereal inflation was high at 12.7%, as rice and wheat inflation, which are major contributors to cereal inflation, continued in double digits. With the arrival of Rabi wheat produce in the market, coupled with open market sales, wheat retail prices have gone down in the last three months and are expected to ease further, according to CareEdge. However, rising rice prices remain a cause for concern given the uncertainty regarding the monsoon and Kharif sowing, it said. High cereal inflation also weighs on milk prices by making cattle feed expensive.
Given the supply-demand mismatch, milk prices are expected to remain high as we enter the peak demand season. An unfavourable monsoon can worsen the issue by impacting the production of cereals, which are used as ingredients in cattle feed, it said.
Clothing and footwear inflation was the lowest since July 2021, at 6.64%.
Bills, Bills And More Bills
The prices of diesel and petrol were lower compared to a year ago. On a sequential basis, prices were unchanged. But electricity saw a rise of 4.5% from a year ago, while LPG prices remained elevated.
Since April, oil companies have reduced commercial LPG prices by nearly Rs 346 per cylinder. However, a spike in electricity inflation limited the downside in the overall fuel and light category, according to CareEdge.