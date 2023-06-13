Ghar Kharcha: The Monsoon Edition

The past week was characterised by the onset of the southwest monsoons in Kerala and it's gradual ascend over parts of the country, bringing relief from the heat, humidity, and hopefully higher prices.

What's the connection, you ask?

Well, the inflation trajectory and food prices, specifically, depend on the trajectory of the southwest monsoons over the next few months. Even as India's food stocks and food grain production indicate continuing comfort, the monsoons remain critical to farmers, food prices, and, in turn, household spending on food.

Deficient rains can complicate inflation management, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC Ltd., said in a note. In fact, climate change has altered rain patterns, making food prices volatile. And yet, annual food inflation has fallen over the last few years, led by nimble supply management by the government, she said. "All eyes will be on similar steps in the pre-election year."