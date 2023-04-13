Ghar Kharcha: The Long-Weekends Edition

The months of March and April are characterised are by hot summers and, this year, by long weekends and—finally—falling inflation, which has seen a broad-based decline but continues to weigh on household budgets. What do the summers entail?

From Ram Navami to Mahavir Jayanti to Good Friday to Eid, the months of March and April have holidays in plenty.

We are witnessing an over threefold rise in demand compared to previous long weekends of 2023, according to Rajeev Kale, president and country head at Thomas Cook India.

Airfares in March declined 5.3% sequentially and rose 1% annually. Hotel lodging charges rose by 0.1% sequentially and by 3.5% on an annual basis, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics, published on Wednesday. While that could just be the base effect at work, in our experience, airfares to most tourist destinations for the long weekends are through the roof, with hotel tariffs too offering little respite.

Our demand trends indicate an uptick for destinations like Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Leh, North East, Kerala, Goa and Andamans for domestic travel; and South East Asia’s Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia; also Maldives, Mauritius, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al-Khaimah for international travel, Kale said. New emerging destinations peaking customer interest are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Cambodia.

The start of the summer vacations in April means that travel is likely to get pricier still, even as food and headline inflation will continue to provide comfort to household budgets.

India's retail inflation cooled to the lowest in 15 months, coming in at 5.66% in March. What led to the fall? Inflation in food and beverages rose 5.1%, the lowest pace in three months. Except for pulses, most food categories saw a decline including cereals, milk and spices that have been pain points for several months now.

Cereals, for instance, rose 15.3%, down from 16.7% last month. Milk and spices inflation also eased annually but rose on a sequential basis.