Ghar Kharcha: How Inflation Dictates Your New Year's Resolution

Two weeks into the new year, it's been action-packed already. On the one hand, there is the news of layoffs at multiple MNCs, and on the other, there is some good news too: lower inflation.

The pace of price rise had remained elevated through the past year, forcing the central bank to raise the benchmark lending rate to 6.25% and lenders to hike interest rates.

In December, retail inflation fell to its lowest level since December 2021, coming in at 5.72%, according to official data released on Thursday.