Ghar Kharcha: How Big Is The Hole In Your Pocket
Veggies, dals, spices, eggs, tomatoes ... are grocery shopping burning a hole in your pocket?
You know that feeling when you open your wallet to pay the delivery or your local sabzi-wala? Your heart sinks a little when you realise how quickly money seems to fly these days. Well, whether you relate to it or not, we sure do!
After easing in recent months, prices saw a reversal in trend, with retail inflation rising to a three-month high of 4.8% in June. But what's likely to have hit your ghar-kharcha is just how much more you are likely to have been spending on food—cereals, dals, vegetables, eggs, milk, and of course tomatoes!
Prices of tomatoes jumped 64.5% in June from the previous month, even though prices across the country appeared to be less than what they were a year ago. Other key vegetables, including potatoes, onions, dals, and eggs, got more expensive.
The spike in prices had tomatoes trending on Twitter, with netizens engaging in a meme fest highlighting tomato prices.
Mehnge Tamatar Par Naya Tareeqe Ka Virodh Pradarshan#TomatoPrice #TomatoPriceHike pic.twitter.com/kPp7vnJJtr— Mr Reaction Wala (@MrReactionWala) July 5, 2023
Among dals, tur dal saw the sharpest hike in prices, rising by 27.5% on an annual basis. Condiments and spices, including garlic, ginger, jeera, and dry chillies, saw a sharp spike, with ginger prices rising by 148.2% on an annual basis.
Does that sound concerning? Well, economists expect this rise in prices to have gotten worse in the ongoing month. Your neighbourhood sabzi-wala and your wallets, of course, will attest to that.
In utilities, electricity prices saw a spike while fuel costs remained flat.