Ghar Kharcha: How Big Is The Hole In Your Pocket

You know that feeling when you open your wallet to pay the delivery or your local sabzi-wala? Your heart sinks a little when you realise how quickly money seems to fly these days. Well, whether you relate to it or not, we sure do!

After easing in recent months, prices saw a reversal in trend, with retail inflation rising to a three-month high of 4.8% in June. But what's likely to have hit your ghar-kharcha is just how much more you are likely to have been spending on food—cereals, dals, vegetables, eggs, milk, and of course tomatoes!

Prices of tomatoes jumped 64.5% in June from the previous month, even though prices across the country appeared to be less than what they were a year ago. Other key vegetables, including potatoes, onions, dals, and eggs, got more expensive.