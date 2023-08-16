Ghar Kharcha: It’s Not Just Tomatoes Upending Your Grocery Bills

India's retail inflation surged to 7.44% in July, its highest since April 2020, due to a spike in food prices. This was higher than what most economists predicted, but are households surprised?

Households continued to see a near-collective rise in grocery bills, having to pay higher prices for atta, breads, milk and milk products, fruits, vegetables, and spices.

Food and beverage inflation rose to the highest level since January 2020, having spiked to 10.57% in July from 4.69% in June. Vegetable prices rose by 37.3%, with tomato inflation at over 200%. Compared to the previous month, when tomatoes had already seen a sharp rise in prices, prices rose by 213%.