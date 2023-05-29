German Travel Unicorn Flix To Enter Indian Bus Market

Germany-headquartered global travel tech unicorn Flix has announced that it intends to enter the Indian market by 2024 in a bid to provide 'competitive' intercity, air-conditioned bus services to commuters.

"India is second just to China, which makes the size of the opportunity very very big for a player like Flix to come and revolutionise the space," Surya Khurana, the newly-appointed managing director of Flix in India, told BQ Prime in an interview.

For Flix, which is valued at around $3 billion, India is set to be the 42nd country of operations. It already operates extensive train and bus services in the Americas, Europe, and Turkey.

Flix typically partners with local bus operators, onboards their fleets, and combines its technology with the fleets of local companies.