German Firm Valtech Mobility Enters India With Pune Centre Of Excellence

"Valtech's (Group) success in India, with established offices in Gurugram and Bengaluru, now extends to Pune with Valtech Mobility. Leveraging Pune's automotive hub, we aim to scale our team with 300 engineers in the next 2-3 years. We'll continue to foster close collaborations with our clients as we drive innovation right from the design and development phase,” said Shiv Kumar, managing director of Valtech India.