Santos Is Expelled From Congress After A Tumultuous Year of Lies

Within weeks, his claims to have worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup crumbled under scrutiny, and soon the rest of his resume began to unravel as well. He never graduated from Baruch College — much less played on its championship volleyball team. His mother did not die in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. The Jewish identity he espoused on the campaign trail turned out to be, in his words, merely “Jew-ish.” And he was not a producer of the Broadway musical .