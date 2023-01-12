Geophysical Scientists From Hyderabad To Study Land Subsidence Issue In Joshimath

The 10-member team headed by NGRI's senior principal scientist Anand K Pandey is expected to reach the site on Jan.13 and start their work from the following day. The tests are expected to continue for two weeks, and the collated data would then be analysed to ascertain the reason for the sinking of the ground there.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.