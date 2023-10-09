Genus Power Bags Orders Worth Rs 3,115 Crore For Smart Meters

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary bagged orders worth Rs 3,115 crore for the supply of 34.8 lakh smart meters.

The company received two letters of award for the design of advanced metering infrastructure systems with the supply, installation and commissioning of 34.8 lakh smart prepaid meters, according to the exchange filing on Monday.

Genus Power expects a sustained and significant increase in order volume throughout the upcoming quarters of fiscal 2024, the statement said.

Highlighting the implications of the Reforms-Based, Result-Linked Power Distribution Sector Scheme, many state electricity boards have commenced the bidding process to procure smart meters, it said.