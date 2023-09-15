General Insurance Council Sets Up Committee For Common Hospital Empanelment

The General Insurance Council intends to establish a common empanelment of hospitals for all health insurance policies issued by any insurer across the country to tackle the challenge of overcharging and fraudulent claims by some associated hospitals.

As of September, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. has excluded about 3,000 hospitals from its list of member hospitals under suspicion of unscrupulous claims and overpriced medical bills and claims from hospitals, according to a disclosure made on its website.

Many other general and health insurers constantly amend their list of associated hospitals on similar grounds to weed out fraudulent claims that have led to huge payouts.

The council has now set up a committee to establish a common empanelment of hospitals, according to a senior industry official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The committee will vet the hospitals and come up with a common list that non-life insurers could partner with under the health insurance policy offered to their customers.

The committee also intends to establish a common rate at which all hospitals will be onboarded by insurers instead of separate agreements with different rates that currently exist between different hospitals and insurers.

The committee has set a target date of Oct. 31 to come up with the common list, the official quoted above said. After this, the aim is to allow 100% cashless reimbursement of health insurance claims at all hospitals on the list and allow interoperability, which would mean that a cashless reimbursement would be applicable to all hospitals on the common list—even if the insurer does not have an agreement with each of those hospitals.

While there have been multiple cases of insurers facing fraudulent claims, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association issued a letter to Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. on Sept. 5, listing out the challenges faced by member hospitals while providing cashless claims and reimbursement services.

The association alleged the listed private health insurer delisted member hospitals without genuine reason, denied claims after initial authorisation, had inadequate and unsustainable reimbursement rates, made delayed settlements, and had issues with communication gaps and administrative hassles.

Star Health is "well on the way to a mutually satisfactory resolution", it told BQ Prime in response to queries on the matter.

"While Star Health recognises good hospitals, we have also taken action against hospitals for deficiencies, such as malpractices and serious frauds. Even in such cases, we engage in detailed discussions with the hospitals, convince them to align with good industry practices, and work closely with the hospitals to re-integrate them into the approved network provider list," it said.