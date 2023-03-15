Gender Equality Reforms Now At Their Slowest In 20 Years

All countries need to mobilize their full productive capacity to confront the confluence of crises besetting them, said Indermit Gill, chief economist of the World Bank Group and senior vice president for Development Economics.

"Governments can’t afford to sideline as much as half of their population. Denying equal rights to women across much of the world is not just unfair to women; it is a barrier to countries’ ability to promote green, resilient, and inclusive development," Gill said.