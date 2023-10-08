Gen Z Will Carry the Deepest Psychological Scars From Inflation

Analysis of a BOE survey shows that Britons aged 16 to 24 have seen the biggest increase in inflation expectations before high inflation emerged as a major headache for central banks. That age group was the least likely to expect an increase in prices of more than 3% in August 2020. But now they are the second-most likely, just behind those aged 55 to 64 who were growing up and coming of age during a period of high and volatile inflation.