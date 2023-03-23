Gen Z Is Racking Up Credit Card Debt Faster Than Any Other Generation

With decades-high inflation outpacing wage growth in most parts of the US, consumers are increasingly leaning on credit cards to make up the difference. But Gen Z workers on entry-level salaries are having more trouble than their older counterparts keeping up with the soaring cost of living. While the average credit card debt was the lowest for younger borrowers at $2,781, the growth outpaced all other generations at 5.9%. Gen Z drivers also saw the largest increase in auto loan debts at 2.3%.