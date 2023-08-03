Gems, Jewellery Exports Likely To Improve In Second Half Of FY24, Says GJPEC

India's gems and jewellery exports are likely to improve in the second half of this financial year as the demand recovers in key export destinations, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Thursday.

GJEPC is exploring new markets, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to boost exports.

"Global geopolitical situation affected exports last fiscal. We are expecting the exports to improve in the second half of this year following festive demand in the US and Europe."