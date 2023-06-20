GE Shipping's Offshore Business Turning Around On Higher Freight Rates
Dry bulk carriers that had a weak year with historically low rates may see a turnaround in the next 12-18 months.
The Great Eastern Shipping Co.'s offshore business may see a turnaround as freight prices rise across cargo categories in the coming years amid a rebound in the Chinese economy.
"In FY23, crude and product tankers saw their best year since 2008 due to high tanker rates," G Shivakumar, executive director and chief financial officer at India's largest private shipping company, told BQ Prime. Tankers might see some upward repricing since the market is strong, he said.
In the next 12–18 months, dry bulk carriers that had a weak year with historically low rates may see a potential upside depending on the rebound in the Chinese economy, Shivakumar said.
The Chinese import demand for iron ore and coal has provided most of the incremental dry bulk demand for the company over the last 20 years. However, since Chinese steel production seems to be slowing down year-on-year, it might be a point of concern for the company, he said. "Demand for gasoline and aviation fuel has been strong, while the demand for diesel has been poor."
"Offshore business is turning around and coming off a low base. This is typically a six-month to three-year contract business, and since the repricing is happening at higher levels, it will lead to incremental improvements in the offshore business," said Shivakumar.
The company expects to bring down its $40 million net debt in the offshore business to zero within the next 12-15 months, based on the contracts they presently have.
"The last repricing that happened for the rig was about $35,000 a day higher than the previous pricing," said Shivakumar.
The company is now at over 80% in the spot market; however, if they find great opportunities regarding time charters, they could go as low as 70%. When asked about the impact of the same, Shivakumar said, "Over a five- to 10-year period, you will find this strategy giving us better returns."
The company calls itself a cycle player, meaning that when the markets are low, they lever up to buy ships. The ships then produce strong cash flows when the cycle turns, helping them land in a position of low leverage. "We are currently negative in net debt. We have about $200 million more cash than we have debt," said Shivakumar. "We are currently underleveraged, but that will happen when you are a cycle player. We are waiting for opportunities to invest," he said. The company looks to maintain discipline in purchasing since they are more focused on making good returns on investments than fleet size.
Since the company’s fleet value in shipping is in excess of $1 billion, the gross debt is less than $370 million, and they have $550 million plus in cash, it would be easy for the company to invest $500 million as they have the cash and leverage capability, Shivakumar said. The global order book, as compared to replacement demand, is very low in historical terms, especially for tankers. Hence, replacement demand will kick in, and typically, on a trend basis, there should be a 2–3% fleet addition every year. Due to this, the order book lines up positively for shipping. The risk factor remains that if the global economy does not perform well, the demand for commodities will fall.
Another concern is that the company may not be able to replace the ships at the same rate as they are being retired. "We would not like to shrink too much in capacity, but as a cycle player, you have to be willing to go up and down in capacity, and that is what we are reconciled to," Shivakumar said.
GE Shipping FY23 Highlights
Sales up 62.17% to Rs 5,690.46 crore in FY23.
Ebitda margins up 56.71% in FY23 versus 43.89% in FY22.
PAT is 312% up at Rs. 2,553.54 crore.
Shares of the company were 2.61% down at Rs 729 apiece, compared with a 0.16% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. However, the stock had surged almost 101% over the past one year, reaching as high as Rs 754.95 on June 16.
All the two analysts tracking the company recommend a 'buy', according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.4%.