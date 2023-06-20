GE Shipping's Offshore Business Turning Around On Higher Freight Rates

The company is now at over 80% in the spot market; however, if they find great opportunities regarding time charters, they could go as low as 70%. When asked about the impact of the same, Shivakumar said, "Over a five- to 10-year period, you will find this strategy giving us better returns."

The company calls itself a cycle player, meaning that when the markets are low, they lever up to buy ships. The ships then produce strong cash flows when the cycle turns, helping them land in a position of low leverage. "We are currently negative in net debt. We have about $200 million more cash than we have debt," said Shivakumar. "We are currently underleveraged, but that will happen when you are a cycle player. We are waiting for opportunities to invest," he said. The company looks to maintain discipline in purchasing since they are more focused on making good returns on investments than fleet size.

Since the company’s fleet value in shipping is in excess of $1 billion, the gross debt is less than $370 million, and they have $550 million plus in cash, it would be easy for the company to invest $500 million as they have the cash and leverage capability, Shivakumar said. The global order book, as compared to replacement demand, is very low in historical terms, especially for tankers. Hence, replacement demand will kick in, and typically, on a trend basis, there should be a 2–3% fleet addition every year. Due to this, the order book lines up positively for shipping. The risk factor remains that if the global economy does not perform well, the demand for commodities will fall.

Another concern is that the company may not be able to replace the ships at the same rate as they are being retired. "We would not like to shrink too much in capacity, but as a cycle player, you have to be willing to go up and down in capacity, and that is what we are reconciled to," Shivakumar said.