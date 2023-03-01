GDP Growth Forecast Of 7% For Full Year A Tad Optimistic, Say Economists

The NSO maintained its FY23 GDP growth at 7%–same as the first advance estimates. The implied real GDP growth for Q4FY23 at 5.1% seems slightly optimistic, said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities. "We pencil in Q4FY23E GDP growth at 4.5%."

While the NSO retained its FY2023 growth at 7%, "we maintain our FY23E and FY24E real GDP growth estimates at 6.8% and 5.6%, respectively, with risks skewed to the downside in FY24E", he said.

The consumer discretionary segment has been showing signs of slowing down in Q4FY23, according to Rakshit. Further, with household savings likely to have normalised, lagged impact of cumulative rate hikes of 275–300 basis points by the RBI, uncertainty on weather patterns and monsoon outturn, and developing markets central banks likely to continue pushing economies to slow down with further rate hikes, the domestic growth trajectory should moderate in FY24, with risks skewed towards the downside, he said.