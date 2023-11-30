GDP Growth Displays Resilience, Strength Of Indian Economy Amid Testing Times Globally: PM Modi

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGDP Growth Displays Resilience, Strength Of Indian Economy Amid Testing Times Globally: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Indian economy for its resilience and strength, as the country's GDP growth in the second quarter of this fiscal year reached 7.6%.

30 Nov 2023, 07:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Official Twitter handle)</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Official Twitter handle)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the GDP growth figure for the second quarter of this fiscal displayed the resilience and strength of the Indian economy amid testing times globally.

India's economy grew 7.6% in the September quarter and remained the fastest-growing large economy, mainly due to better performance by manufacturing, mining and services sectors, government data showed.

Modi said on X, "The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally. We are committed to ensuring fast-paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving 'ease of living' for our people."

