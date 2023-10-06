Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi Car Accident In Italy: What We Know So Far
Actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy earlier this week. As per multiple media reports, the couple survived but two other people have lost their lives.
Gayatri and her husband Vikas, who is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty Ltd., were driving their Lamborghini in Sardinia when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van. Reports have identified the deceased as Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli from Switzerland.
The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia, news agency ANI reported. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media.
Footage of the accident in which actress Gayatri Joshi & her husband Vikas Oberoi survived. Reportedly, folks driving the Ferrari are dead.— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 4, 2023
Totally a case of negligent driving pic.twitter.com/7yydAcGBlq
According to an Italian newspaper L'Unione Sarda, Oberoi was driving the blue Lamborghini Huracan and is under investigation following the dramatic incident. The 54-year-old is in the list of suspects with the hypothesis of double road homicide, the newspaper said.
CNBC TV18 quoting unnamed sources from Oberoi Realty reported that the reports of Vikas Oberoi being charged with 'double road homicide' are incorrect. "No charges have been filed against Vikas Oberoi," sources told the news channel.
Post the accident, Gayatri Joshi confirmed the news of her accident to The Free Press journal. "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision).. With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine," she told the publication.
Gayatri Joshi made her debut in the Bollywood movie 'Swades' in 2004 opposite Shah Rukh Khan. According to Forbes, Vikas Oberoi's net worth is $3.8 billion. Shares of Oberoi Realty were trading 0.24% higher as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, compared with a 0.55% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.