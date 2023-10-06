Gayatri Joshi-Vikas Oberoi Car Accident In Italy: What We Know So Far

Actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy earlier this week. As per multiple media reports, the couple survived but two other people have lost their lives.

Gayatri and her husband Vikas, who is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty Ltd., were driving their Lamborghini in Sardinia when their luxury car collided with a Ferrari and a camper van. Reports have identified the deceased as Markus Krautli and Melissa Krautli from Switzerland.

The incident occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, which features a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia, news agency ANI reported. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media.