Gautam Singhania Assures Full Commitment To Smooth Functioning Of Raymond

"As you all are aware that over the last couple of months, we have made significant strides towards growing our businesses exponentially and have had our best quarter in history on top of a consistent upswing in performance over the last nine quarters."

Recently, "we have almost doubled our engineering business by entering sunrise sectors of aerospace, defence, electric vehicle components through MPPL's (Maini Precision Products Ltd) acquisition, and have also been awarded two marquee real estate projects in our focus market of Mumbai Metropolitan Region", Singhania added.