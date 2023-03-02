BQPrimeBusiness NewsGautam Adani Welcomes Supreme Court Order, Says 'Truth Will Prevail'
Gautam Adani Welcomes Supreme Court Order, Says 'Truth Will Prevail'

The Supreme Court has ordered a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research.
02 Mar 2023, 1:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)
Gautam Adani welcomed the Supreme Court order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order on Thursday, Adani tweeted: "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, asked markets regulator SEBI to complete an investigation into U.S. short-seller Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group within two months.

It also ordered constituting an expert committee to review regulatory mechanism in view of the rout in share prices of Adani firms triggered by the Hindenburg allegations.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

