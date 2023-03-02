Gautam Adani Welcomes Supreme Court Order, Says 'Truth Will Prevail'

Gautam Adani welcomed the Supreme Court order of a time-bound probe into allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against his group, saying this will bring finality and truth will prevail.

Shortly after a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud passed the order on Thursday, Adani tweeted: "The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail."