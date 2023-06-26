Gautam Adani Says Group Reported Record FY23 Numbers Despite Short-Seller Attack

Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that the FY23 financial results of the group companies are a testimony to their success despite a short-seller's attack.

"Our balance sheet has never been healthier, our assets have never been more robust, and our operating cashflows have never been stronger," Adani, chairman of the airports-to-apples conglomerate, said on his 61st birthday.

For the fiscal that just ended, he said, the Adani Group companies have "set all-time historic records" in terms of the revenues, Ebitda and cash flow. "These results are our true rebuttal to those that believe they could short us out."

The group is eyeing a 20% year-on-year growth in pre-tax profits to reach Rs 90,000 crore Ebitda in 2-3 years on the back of robust growth in businesses ranging from airports to energy, according to notes in an investor presentation.

Hindenburg Research had alleged corporate governance lapses and stock manipulation. The conglomerate had dismissed the claims as "malicious", saying it was aimed at damaging Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offer, which was later withdrawn.

Adani said the group is planning a state-of-the-art healthcare ecosystem. This is aimed to push cutting-edge technology across all medical processes, build deep research and data-driven capabilities to increase the exposure of healthcare professionals, he said.

"I am excited about the possibilities of this integrated technology and research driven platform that we are building," he said. "We will soon be announcing more details."