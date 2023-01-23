Gautam Adani Says Group Flagship's FPO Aimed At Roping In Retail Investors

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his group flagship intends to rope in more retail investors through its follow-on public offering.

"Our intention with the FPO, is to expand our share registry with specific focus on India's retail investors," Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, said in a video as part of Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s road show. The FPO, he said, is a validation of the company's intent to bring in new public equity investors as shareholders.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. filed papers with the markets regulator SEBI last week to launch the country's biggest follow-on public offering worth Rs 20,000 crore. The offer will open on Jan. 27 and close on Jan. 31.