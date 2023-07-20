Gautam Adani Says Dharavi's World-Class Makeover To Kick Off From Zero Day

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his group plans to turn Dharavi, one of Asia’s biggest slums, into a world-class modern city while supporting its residents and microbusinesses and creating new jobs for youth and women.

In an article published in BQ Prime, Adani recalled how his first visit to Dharavi as a youngster in the 1970s was "humbling and disturbing". While he witnessed a struggle for survival, Dharavi also displayed Mumbai’s "capacity to embrace settlers of contrastive origins", he wrote. It had a huge personal connect with "my first impression" of Dharavi.

"Against this backdrop, when the opportunity to renew Dharavi came calling, I seized it with both hands," he wrote, offering the first details of his group’s plan for the slum. "Perhaps it was because of this overzealousness that our bid was 2.5 times the next highest."

The Rs 23,000-crore Dharavi redevelopment project was awarded to the Adani Group's real estate arm last week, eight months after it was declared the highest bidder with a Rs 5,069-crore offer.

The redevelopment was initially mooted in 1997 by architect Mukesh Mehta but never got off the ground despite efforts by multiple governments. In 2003–2004, the state decided to redevelop Dharavi by rehabilitating its occupants. An action plan was approved in February 2004. But for nearly two decades, there was no headway as developers stayed away due to multiple reasons, including the cost, transferable development rights in lieu of slum rehab, and lack of clarity over the number of beneficiaries.