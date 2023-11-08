BQPrimeBusiness NewsGautam Adani Meets Vietnam's Vingroup Chief To Discuss Potential Opportunities
ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam's Vingroup Chief To Discuss Potential Opportunities

The two businessmen met at Adani's office in Ahmedabad.

08 Nov 2023, 08:32 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng met the Adani Group Chairman. (Source: Gautam Adani/X)</p></div>
Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng met the Adani Group Chairman. (Source: Gautam Adani/X)

Billionaire Gautam Adani met Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng on Wednesday to discuss "potential opportunities between India and Vietnam".

Vingroup is Vietnam's largest conglomerate, with interests in real estate, retail, electric vehicles and healthcare, among others.

The two businessmen met at Adani's office in Ahmedabad.

"Was an absolute pleasure to meet with Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng and engage in discussions about potential opportunities between India and Vietnam," the Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Truly inspired by the remarkable entrepreneurial journey of this visionary leader, from an instant noodle business to spearheading the production of a comprehensive range of EVs and cutting-edge battery solutions for the global shift towards green mobility. All achieved in record time!" Adani said.

Last month, electric carmaker VinFast Auto, a Vingroup arm, said it is planning to invest up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1,665 crore) to set up assembly units in India and Indonesia, with production expected to commence by 2026.

The Adani Group also has interests in the green energy sector, with forays into battery manufacturing.

In May, the Vietnamese government said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is mulling long-term investments worth around $10 billion in Vietnam, including $3 billion in ports and green energy in the Southeast Asian country.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT