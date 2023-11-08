Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam's Vingroup Chief To Discuss Potential Opportunities

Billionaire Gautam Adani met Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng on Wednesday to discuss "potential opportunities between India and Vietnam".

Vingroup is Vietnam's largest conglomerate, with interests in real estate, retail, electric vehicles and healthcare, among others.

The two businessmen met at Adani's office in Ahmedabad.

"Was an absolute pleasure to meet with Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng and engage in discussions about potential opportunities between India and Vietnam," the Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.