Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam's Vingroup Chief To Discuss Potential Opportunities
The two businessmen met at Adani's office in Ahmedabad.
Billionaire Gautam Adani met Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng on Wednesday to discuss "potential opportunities between India and Vietnam".
Vingroup is Vietnam's largest conglomerate, with interests in real estate, retail, electric vehicles and healthcare, among others.
The two businessmen met at Adani's office in Ahmedabad.
"Was an absolute pleasure to meet with Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng and engage in discussions about potential opportunities between India and Vietnam," the Adani Group Chairman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Was an absolute pleasure to meet with Vingroup Chairman Pháº¡m Nháºt VÆ°á»£ng and engage in discussions about potential opportunities between India and Vietnam. Truly inspired by the remarkable entrepreneurial journey of this visionary leader, from a instant noodle business toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/cOx5NDB6pe— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 8, 2023
"Truly inspired by the remarkable entrepreneurial journey of this visionary leader, from an instant noodle business to spearheading the production of a comprehensive range of EVs and cutting-edge battery solutions for the global shift towards green mobility. All achieved in record time!" Adani said.
Last month, electric carmaker VinFast Auto, a Vingroup arm, said it is planning to invest up to $200 million (nearly Rs 1,665 crore) to set up assembly units in India and Indonesia, with production expected to commence by 2026.
The Adani Group also has interests in the green energy sector, with forays into battery manufacturing.
In May, the Vietnamese government said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is mulling long-term investments worth around $10 billion in Vietnam, including $3 billion in ports and green energy in the Southeast Asian country.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.