BQPrimeBusiness NewsGautam Adani Meets President Ranil Wickremesinghe To Discuss Sri Lanka Projects
ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani Meets President Ranil Wickremesinghe To Discuss Sri Lanka Projects

Gautam Adani met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss infrastructure projects in the island nation.

21 Jul 2023, 8:36 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani with&nbsp;Ranil Wickremesinghe (Source: Gautam Adani Twitter)</p></div>
Gautam Adani with Ranil Wickremesinghe (Source: Gautam Adani Twitter)

Gautam Adani met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss infrastructure projects in the island nation.

The discussions covered the ongoing expansion of the Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project and production of green hydrogen, Adani tweeted.

In February, Sri Lanka Adani Green Energy's $442 million wind power project with two power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn in northern Sri Lanka.

Adani Group’s investments in the island nation crossed the $1 billion after the wind project. The group has agreed to invest $700 million in a strategic port terminal in Colombo, with the work kicking off in 2021.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT