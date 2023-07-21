Gautam Adani Meets President Ranil Wickremesinghe To Discuss Sri Lanka Projects
Gautam Adani met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss infrastructure projects in the island nation.
Gautam Adani met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss infrastructure projects in the island nation.
The discussions covered the ongoing expansion of the Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project and production of green hydrogen, Adani tweeted.
Great Honour to have met H.E. President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss a fascinating set of projects in Sri Lanka including continued development of Colombo Port West Container Terminal, 500 MW wind project, and extending our renewal energy expertise to produce green Hydrogen. pic.twitter.com/Rsw9dJRhdU— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 21, 2023
In February, Sri Lanka Adani Green Energy's $442 million wind power project with two power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn in northern Sri Lanka.
Adani Group’s investments in the island nation crossed the $1 billion after the wind project. The group has agreed to invest $700 million in a strategic port terminal in Colombo, with the work kicking off in 2021.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.