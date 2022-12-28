Gautam Adani Says No Other Indian Group Has As Many Companies Rated On Par With Sovereign Rating

Gautam Adani, the world's third richest man, has said that no other Indian conglomerate other than the Adani Group has as many companies rated equivalent to India’s sovereign rating.

Adani Group's profit has been growing at twice the rate of its debt in the last nine years with "predictable and assured" cash flows, Adani said in an exclusive interview with India Today. The media house has named Adani as the 'Newsmaker of the Year'.

"It is a matter of great pride for me that no other business group in India has as many companies as the Adani Group which has sovereign ratings," he said.

The billionaire countered concerns about the group's debt by pointing out that the debt-to-Ebitda ratio of the conglomerate has come down from 7.6 to 3.2 in the last nine years.

Moreover, he said, the exposure of Indian banks to the group's debt has shrunk from 86% to 32% in the last nine years. "Almost 50% of our borrowing is through international bonds."