Gautam Adani Has Many Feathers To His Cap, But Regrets One Thing

Billionaire Adani runs a sprawling port-to-energy conglomerate with seven publicly traded companies, 23,000 employees, and a market capitalisation of more than $260 billion.

He dropped out of school when he was 16 and moved to the bustling commercial city of Mumbai to try his hand at diamond trading.

"I still recall the day I did my first trade with a Japanese buyer; I made a commission of Rs 10,000," he said.

However, he returned to Gujarat, his home state, two years later to run his brother's packaging factory.

"And my first real break came in 1985," he said. "While I had no trading experience, I took advantage of the opportunity (liberation of import policies) and moved to establish a commodity trading organization."

"We started importing polymers to supply the raw material-deprived small-scale industries. This move laid the initial foundation of the Global Trading Business I was soon to build."

The risk-taker Adani diversified into businesses like ports, mines, airports, railways, infrastructure, power, real estate, and, most recently, media, making him one of the most aggressive of the country's new generation of tycoons.

However, the self-made billionaire believes that the pace of expansion would have been faster if he had finished college.