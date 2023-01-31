Gautam Adani Commits To Transforming The City Around Haifa Port

The Israel government handed over the Haifa Port to Adani Enterprises Ltd. and its joint venture partner Gadot Group on Tuesday, finalising the ambitious acquisition for the ports-to-transmission conglomerate.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the port book at the event to mark the handover in Haifa.

Adani exuded confidence that the group would transform the entire port landscape with support from Israel, the local authorities, and joint venture partner Gadot.

"We realise that there will be competition from others, but our confidence comes from our belief in the people of Israel and, therefore, our belief in the Israel growth story," he said.

"The acquisition of the Haifa port also comes with a significant amount of real estate. And I promise you that in the years to come, we will transform the skyline we see around us. The Haifa of tomorrow will look very different from the Haifa that you see today. With your support, we will deliver on this commitment and do our part to transform this city," the Adani Group founder said.

Talking about Adani Group's future plans for Israel, he said the company would set up an artificial intelligence lab in Tel Aviv and it will work in close collaboration with its new AI labs in India and the U.S.