Gautam Adani Back In Top 20 In World's Billionaires List

The recent investor in the Adani Group GQG Partners has also increased its stake in the companies by approximately 10%. Led by the experienced investor Rajiv Jain, GQG Partners LLC expressed confidence in the conglomerate's future prospects and plans to participate in its upcoming fundraising activities. Jain referred to the Adani Group as having "the best infrastructure assets available in India."

In March, GQG made an investment of nearly Rs 15,446 crore in four Adani Group companies. The value of this investment has now soared to approximately Rs 25,515 crore, representing an increase of Rs 10,069 crore.