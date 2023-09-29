Gautam Adani, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Discuss Key Projects In The State

The Adani Group Founder and Chairman, Gautam Adani met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to discuss the billionaire's key ventures in the state.

The discussion centred on Adani's key ventures in Andhra Pradesh, notably Gangavaram Port and the Vizag Data Centre, Adani said in an X post.

“Together, we see these projects as pivotal drivers for a thriving Andhra Pradesh,” Adani shared.