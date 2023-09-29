Gautam Adani, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Discuss Key Projects In The State

BQPrimeBusiness NewsGautam Adani, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Discuss Key Projects In The State
The discussion revolved around Adani's key ventures in Andhra Pradesh, notably Gangavaram Port and the Vizag Data Center.

(Source: @gautam_adani/X)

The Adani Group Founder and Chairman, Gautam Adani met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to discuss the billionaire's key ventures in the state. 

The discussion centred on Adani's key ventures in Andhra Pradesh, notably Gangavaram Port and the Vizag Data Centre, Adani said in an X post. 

“Together, we see these projects as pivotal drivers for a thriving Andhra Pradesh,” Adani shared. 

At the Andhra Global Investors Summit 2023 earlier this year, Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that the group will set up two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and a data centre in the state. 

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.

