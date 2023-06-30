Gateway Distriparks Begins Double Stack Rail Services Between Viramgam ICD And Mundra Port

Logistics operator Gateway Distriparks Ltd., on Friday, said it has commenced double stack rail transportation services between their Viramgam (Ahmedabad) ICD to Mundra Port for its Export-Import (EXIM) trade customers.

The first double stack train was flagged off on Thursday, Gateway Distriparks said.

This will significantly enhance operational efficiency, improve asset productivity for the company's 31 trains and ultimately reduce the overall cost of logistics for the trade, the company said.