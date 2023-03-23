Why China Keeps Pulling The Rug On Putin’s Pipeline

The end of the three-day summit in Moscow this week between the two leaders once again left the project up in the air. Putin, who had been making such comprehensive promises about an imminent announcement that some outlets went ahead and reported a done deal, ended up with nothing more than an assurance that China would keep looking at the project. The official readout from Chinese state news agency Xinhua highlighted agreements on sports exchanges and forestry, but had nothing to say on the $95 billion construction project that Russia is so ardently seeking as a replacement for its vanished European markets.