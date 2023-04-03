GARP Stocks Emerging From Cyclical Sectors Preferred Bets For Vinod Karki

Sustainable growth stocks continue to remain expensive despite the recent correction, making 'growth at reasonable prices' or GARP stocks the preferred ones in the current market landscape, according to ICICI Securities Ltd.'s Vinod Karki.

GARP stocks emanate from cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials, discretionary consumption, and I.T. services, the head of strategic research at ICICI Securities told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

While companies that exhibit sustained growth in earnings continue to have high optimism embedded in their market price, he said. These companies are largely asset-light and are from the consumption space, which has an element of 'dichotomy' attached to it, Karki said, as low-end, mass-scale consumption is still languishing because 88% of the workforce originates from the informal segment.

The investment and credit cycle is driving demand in the economy, Karki said. Therefore, companies catering to the investment cycle, such as capital goods, engineering, and steel companies, are also sustainable in the current landscape, he said.